Temporary helipad being readied near the Kollidam bank in Srirangam for PM’s visit

January 18, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A multi-layer security arrangement will be be put in place at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple on January 20.

Mr. Modi will arrive by a special aircraft at the Tiruchi International Airport from Chennai around 10.20 a.m. on Saturday. He will proceed by a helicopter to Srirangam to offer worship to Lord Ranganatha.

A temporary helipad is being readied near the Kollidam bank along the Kollidakarai Road in Srirangam for the Prime Minister’s chopper to land. The Tiruchi City Police have drafted a detailed security plan in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit with around 3,500 personnel deployed at various spots at the airport, the Srirangam temple, and its vicinity besides at the helipad. In addition to Tiruchi City Police personnel, additional forces were being deployed from other districts.

Teams from the Special Protection Group entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister had arrived in Tiruchi ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit. Anti-sabotage checks were conducted at the Srirangam temple and at the helipad. The entire Kollidakarai Road was being spruced up.

Advance security liaison meetings were conducted on Wednesday. After praying at the Srirangam temple, the Prime Minister would leave for Rameswaram.

Mr. Modi’s visit to the Srirangam temple comes two days ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. This will be Mr. Modi’s second visit to Tiruchi this month. He inaugurated the integrated passenger terminal building at the Tiruchi airport and took part as the chief guest in the convocation held at the Bharathidasan University on January 2.

Drones banned

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi district administration has banned flying of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles within Tiruchi City limits as a security measure in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit.

Action as per law would be taken against those found violating the ban, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in an official press release here.