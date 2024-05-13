Temporary cofferdam built on Kollidam river bed being dismantled

The Water Resources Department has started dismantling the temporary cofferdam built on the Kollidam bed at Mukkombu following the collapse of a portion of the regulator across the river due to heavy discharge in August 2018.

A portion of the more than 180-year-old brick masonry structure collapsed on August 22, 2018. Nine vents of the regulator from vent 6 to 14 collapsed due to the heavy discharge in the river due to the copious inflow in the Cauvery from the catchment areas during the southwest monsoon that year.

Since there was an urgent need to close the breached portion of the regulators to ensure adequate supply in the Cauvery river for delta irrigation, the collapsed portion was restored by building a temporary cofferdam.

The cofferdam was built to a height of 1.80 metres from the Kollidam bed leel between vents 4 and 16. The structure was intended to prevent the free flow of water in the southern arm of the Kollidam river and divert it to the adjacent regulator across the Cauvery at Mukkombu.

Now that a new barrage has been built in place of the old regulator about 75 metres downstream the damaged structure, WRD has started dismantling the cofferdam.

Removing the structure was important to ensure the safety of Cauvery barrage and other structures downstream as well as the people living along the river bank. For, surplus discharges in the Cauvery have to be diverted via the Kollidam river, which is essentially a flood carrier. If the cofferdam is not removed, the water would flow through the adjacent Cauvery barrage, WRD officials pointed out.

The work has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹.6.82 crore and is expected to be completed within a week of so. The concrete debris removed from the spot is being used to strengthen a vulnerable stretch of the river bund close by, WRD sources said.