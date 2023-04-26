Temporary closure of Konakarai crematorium to add pressure to other crematoriums

April 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Temporary closure of the gasifier crematorium on Konakarai is expected to add pressure to the other gasifier crematoriums in Tiruchi city.

There are four crematoriums in the city. While the Oyamari gasifier crematorium serves nearly 50% of the residents of Tiruchi, including Gandhi market, Varaganeri and Chinthamani, the crematorium on Konakarai in Woriyur serves the residents of Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Puthur, Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Kambarasampettai, Annamalai Nagar and others. The other two crematoriums function at Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam and Karumandapam.

Though the crematorium on Konakarai road was constructed in 2014 at an estimated ₹1 crore, it remained unused for more than two years mainly due to delay in employing a contractor for operation and maintenance. Locals and political parties had to organise a number of protests and it was subsequently put into use in 2017.

According to sources, the Konakarai crematorium receives five to 10 bodies daily. It developed frequent snags recently and there were complaints that it took a long time to burn the bodies. There were also issues with a Kumbakonam-based private party, who was given permission to operate and maintain the crematorium. These factors have forced Tiruchi Corporation to close the crematorium temporarily, sources said.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the furnace had developed some issues and they had to be set right. Hence, it had been decided to close the facility temporarily. It would become operational from Wednesday. Steps would be taken to reopen the facility as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the Oyamari crematorium, the oldest among the four crematoriums in the city, receives 10 to 15 bodies daily. The number is expected to go up by six to seven due to the closure of Konakarai crematorium.

Ward 23 councillor K. Suresh says the Konakarai crematorium has been making headlines for the wrong reasons since it was constructed. A complete overhaul is required and additional units should be installed at all four crematoriums in order to ensure proper and regular maintenance of the facility.