Southern Railway has announced extension of temporary cancellation of Karaikal-Ernakulam-Karaikal special trains. Ernakulam Junction-Karaikal daily special (Train No. 06188) will remain cancelled temporarily till June 15. Karaikal-Ernakulam Junction daily special (Train No. 06187) will remain cancelled temporarily till June 16, a Southern Railway release said.
Temporary cancellation of special trains extended
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
May 26, 2021 18:38 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
May 26, 2021 18:38 IST
