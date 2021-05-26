Tiruchirapalli

Temporary cancellation of special trains extended

Southern Railway has announced extension of temporary cancellation of Karaikal-Ernakulam-Karaikal special trains. Ernakulam Junction-Karaikal daily special (Train No. 06188) will remain cancelled temporarily till June 15. Karaikal-Ernakulam Junction daily special (Train No. 06187) will remain cancelled temporarily till June 16, a Southern Railway release said.

