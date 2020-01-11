Temporary bus stands to open in Tiruchi from today

Temporary bus stands will function in the city from Sunday to ease congestion in view of Pongal.

The bus stands will function near Sona Mina Theatre on Williams Road and at Mannarpuram till January 20, the city police said in a press release.

While all buses plying on Thanjavur route will be operated from the temporary bus stand on Williams Road, those running on Pudukottai and Madurai route will leave from Mannarpuram.

All mofussil buses from southern districts and Pudukottai, operating via Tiruchi, will drop and pick up passengers at the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram.

Buses proceeding to other cities and towns will be operated as usual from Central Bus Stand.

Arrangements have been made to operate shuttle services from Central Bus Stand to the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram.

Basic facilities such as temporary passenger shelters and drinking water and toilet facilities have been provided at the temporary bus stands, the release added.

City police have also announced that no vehicle will be permitted to be parked along the national highways around the city. Buses should pick up and drop passengers only at designated bus halts. Passengers should not alight/board buses at traffic signals.

Vans, cars and autorickshaws should also be parked only at designated places. Vendors should also desist from encroaching upon public spaces obstructing traffic, the release said.

Complaints, if any, can be lodged with the Police Control Room by dialling 100 or by WhatsApp to 9626273399.