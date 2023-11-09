Temporary bus stands to function in Tiruchi till November 14

November 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Temporary bus stands started functioning at three places in the city from Thursday as part of the city police’s initiative to ease traffic congestion around the Central Bus Stand during Deepavali.

The city police have announced that the temporary bus stands would function at Mannarpuram, Williams Road near the Sona-Mina cinema and near Old Housing Unit on Illupur Road. Buses bound towards Madurai would operate from the temporary bus stand near Mannarpuram and those going on Pudukottai route would operate from the Illupur Road. Buses heading to Chennai from southern districts and Pudukottai would go via Mannarpuram temporary bus stand to drop and pick up passengers.

There will be no change in the pattern of operation of buses to other destinations from the Central Bus Stand, the police said. Shuttle services would be operated from Mannarpuram to the Central Bus Stand by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

While arrangements have been made for the police pickets to ensure the safety of passengers at the temporary bus stands, the Corporation has provided shelters, drinking water supply, and toilets. The police have announced that the temporary bus stands would function till November 14.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, who inaugurated the temporary bus stand near Mannarpuram on Thursday, said security had been stepped up ahead of Deepavali. Temporary police outpost has been established near N.S.C. Bose Road and public address system has been installed at the Central and Chathram Bus Stands. A total of 152 closed circuit television cameras, including 102 at Chathram Bus Stand, 44 in Central Bus Stand, 16 at the temporary bus stands near Mannarpuram and two at the temporary bus stand on Williams Road, have been installed to maintain surveillance. Over 1,050 police personnel have been deployed on security duty round-the-clock in view of the festival, she said.

In an advisory to motorists, the Commissioner said that vehicles should not be parked along the national highways obstructing traffic. Buses should halt only at the designated stops and avoid picking up or dropping passengers at traffic signals.

Shoppers visiting the N.S.C. Bose Road and nearby commercial areas should park their vehicles along the Old Goodshed Road (four-wheelers), Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School grounds (two-wheelers/four-wheelers) and Yanaikulam (two-wheelers). Motorists going via Big Bazaar Street should take Khiledhar Street and park their vehicles on East Boulevard Road. People entering the commercial areas via Nandhi Kovil Street can park their vehicles at Butterworth Road.

Traders have been asked to desist from encroaching upon road space. Cracker shops should function only at the permitted spots and crackers should not be sold on platforms or on pushcarts.

Violations would attract stern action, she said and added that the complaints could be lodged either by dialling 100 or sent through WhatsApp at 9626273399.