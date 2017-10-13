Temporary bus stands to ease festival traffic

The City Police has made elaborate arrangements to regulate the festival traffic rush ahead of Deepavali.

Temporary bus stands would be established in the city ahead of the festival this year too with a view to easing congestion at the Central Bus Stand. Work on constructing shelters for the temporary bus stand has already commenced at Mannarpuram – a central location close to the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

The temporary bus stands would come up at three spots – two at Mannarpuram and one near the Sona-Meena Theatre near the Central bus stand.

Buses bound for Madurai and Pudukottai and those coming to Tiruchi from these two places would terminate at Mannarpuram instead of going to the central bus stand. Buses bound for Thanjavur from Tiruchi would start from the temporary bus stand to come up near the Sona Meena theatre.

Shuttle services would be operated from Mannarpuram temporary bus stand to the Central Bus Stand, said police sources.

The idea is to ease congestion at the central bus stand from where State Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation buses depart to various destinations within the State and to neighbouring States, said the sources.

The city police held meeting with the civic body and transport corporation officials for setting up the temporary bus stands. The law enforcers have requested the civic body to provide basic amenities at the temporary bus stands.

The Transport Corporation has been requested to operate buses from these spots, said the sources adding that public address system would also be provided to guide passengers alighting at the temporary bus stands.