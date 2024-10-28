Temporary bus stands set up in Tiruchi

Temporary bus stands have been established in Tiruchi city in connection with the Deepavali festival to ease congestion.

They have been set up on Williams Road in front of Sona Mina cinema, Illupur Road, and at Mannarpuram Service Road. Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini inaugurated the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram service road on Monday. The temporary bus stands will function till November 4.

Thanjavur route buses will be operated from the temporary bus stand from Williams Road while buses proceeding on the Pudukottai route will be operated from the temporary bus stand at Illupur Road. Buses plying on the Madurai route will be operated from the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram service road, a press release from the Tiruchi city police said.

Chennai-bound government buses from southern districts and Pudukottai route proceeding via Tiruchi will come to Mannarpuram to enable passengers alight and board and thereafter proceed on the national highway. There is no change in the route of buses proceeding to other destinations as they will continue to be operated from the central bus stand. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has made arrangements to operate circular buses from the central bus stand to the Mannarpuram temporary bus stand.

Besides deployment of police personnel for security, arrangements have been made by the Tiruchi Corporation to provide basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, and bus shelters at the temporary bus stands. Information to passengers would be conveyed through the public address system, the release said.

Surveillance cameras

Meanwhile, a press release from the Tiruchi Rural Police said on Monday that surveillance cameras had been installed at Tiruverumbur, Kollidam, Samayapuram, Musiri, Thuraiyur, and Manapparai areas in Tiruchi district in connection with Deepavali festival to maintain a round-the-clock monitoring and identify offenders.

Policemen and women police personnel in plainclothes have been deployed at places where the public assembled in large numbers for shopping to keep a watch and prevent offences. A special team has been formed in each of the five police sub divisions to initiate appropriate action against those indulging illegal activities.