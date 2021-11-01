Temporary bus stands set up in Tiruchi

CoP issues instructions to street vendors, fire cracker shops ahead of Deepavali

Temporary bus stands at three places were opened on Monday in view of the Deepavali festival to ease congestion.

The bus stands have been established at Mannarpuram service road; Ilupur Salai near Mannarpuram and opposite to the Sona Mina theatre.

Buses from Tiruchi plying on the Thanjavur route will be operated from the temporary bus stand set up on Williams Road opposite to Sona Mina theatre.

Buses plying on the Pudukottai route will start from the temporary bus stand created on Illupur Salai. Buses being run on the Madurai route would be operated from the temporary bus stand set up at the Mannarpuram service road.

Acording to a police press release, all buses being run on the Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Madurai routes will be operated from the temporary bus stands till November 7.

Chennai-bound buses from southern districts and those coming from the Pudukottai route to Tiruchi will halt at Mannarpuram to drop passengers and take them. The buses would thereafter proceed on the national highway to Chennai.

There is no change in the operation of buses to other destinations and they will continue to start from Central bus stand here.

Arrangements have been made through the State Transport Corporation to operate buses from the Central bus stand to the temporary bus stands at Mannarpuram.

Amenities

Police personnel will be deployed at the temporary bus stands and basic amenities such as provision of drinking water, shelter and public toilets will be made through the Corporation.

Announcements will be made through the public address system at the temporary bus stands.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan on Monday inspected the temporary bus stands accompanied by police personnel.

The Commissioner has given a set of instructions in connection with the Deepavali.

One among them is that the vans, cars and autorickshaws should be parked at the designated spots earmarked for each one of them. They should not be parked on the road-sides hindering traffic movements.

Street vendors should not encroach on the roads to carry out their business thereby hindering vehicular and public movements. Those selling crackers should sell them only at the permitted locations. Crackers should not be sold on pushcarts.

Stern action would be initiated against those found violating the instructions, the release further said.