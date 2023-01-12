ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary bus stands set up in Tiruchi ahead of Pongal

January 12, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Temporary bus stand set up at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi ahead of Pongal festival. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Temporary bus stands have been established in three places in Tiruchi city to ease traffic congestion and for the benefit of travellers during the Pongal festival.

As Central bus stand is inadequate to handle even the weekend crowd, the Municipal Corporation in association with State Transport Corporation and city police have set up temporary bus shelters at Mannarpuram, Iluppur Road and Williams Road opposite Sona-Mina Theatres in Cantonment. The bus shelters will function from January 13 to 18.

The temporary bus stop on Williams Road will serve as departure point for buses bound for Thanjavur and beyond. Buses proceeding towards Pudukottai will be operated from the temporary bus stand on Iluppur Road, while buses travelling on the Madurai route will be operated from the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram service road.

Government buses bound for Chennai from southern districts and those coming from Pudukottai route would halt at Mannarpuram temporary bus stand for passengers to get down and board. Buses proceeding to other destinations will start from the Central bus stand as usual.

Since the Mannarpuram temporary bus stand is comparatively far from the Central bus stand, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate adequate city buses to Mannarpuram temporary bus shelter via Central and Chathiram bus stands till January 18.

Basic facilities such as drinking water and temporary toilets have been put in place by the Corporation at the temporary bus stands. Police personnel would be deployed at the bus stands to ensure safety to people.

