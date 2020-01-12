Temporary bus stands lack basic amenities

The temporary bus stands set up to ease congestion ahead of Pongal festival lack basic amenities, rue users.

Two bus stands, one near Sona Mina theatre complex on Williams Road and the other at Mannarpuram, will function till January 20, the city police had said.

Buses bound for Pudukottai and Madurai will ply from Mannarpuram bus stand while those going to Thanjavur will be operated from Williams Road.

All mofussil buses from southern districts and Pudukottai, operating via Tiruchi, will function out of the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram. All other outstation buses will be operated from the Central Bus stand.

Private operators will, as usual, drop and pick up passengers at the omni bus stand.

Lack of basic facilities at the temporary bus shelters has caused discomfiture to passengers.

“There is no shelter for protection from harsh heat during daytme. We have to resort to hunting for a spot in the shade to keep our bags and wait for the bus,” said P. Roshan, who was waiting for a bus to Thanjavur.

The buses lined up on the congested road added to the inconvenience as it caused traffic snarls.

“Vehicles dropping off passengers, including autos were not allowed to park there. Vehicles taking this route regularly were caught in the traffic jam,” said Mr. Roshan.

At the bus stand at Mannarpuram, too, the situation was similar.

“There is no shelter, neither are there any temporary restroom facilities. Men have been urinating on the walls even as women wait nearby,” said M. Lokavarshini, a passenger.

“There is no shade. Women with children struggle a lot,” she said.

The inadequacy of the central bus stand is the reason for these problems, said a passenger.

“The setting up of temporary bus stands is recent. Until five years ago, there was no need for it. However, after the central bus stand became inadequate to deal with the increasing crowds, such bus stands were set up during Deepavali and Pongal. Had there been an integrated bus stand like in Madurai, the passengers would be able to travel comfortably,” he added.