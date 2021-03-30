Temporary bus stands from April 5-7

Temporary bus stands will function in the city from April 5 to 7 to handle the anticipated rush of people travelling to their home towns to cast their votes in the Assembly election slated to be held on April 6.

The bus stands will function near Sona Mina Theatre on Williams Road and near Mannarpuram roundabout. Buses plying on Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Madurai routes will be operated from the temporary bus stands on all three days.

Buses proceeding on Thanjavur route will be operated from the temporary bus stand near TNSTC depot, while those plying on Pudukottai and Madurai routes at Mannarpuram roundabout.

Arrangements have been made by TNSTC to operate shuttle services from Central bus stand to the temporary facility at Mannarpuram.

Basic facilities such as drinking water, shelter and toilets will be put in place by the Corporation at the temporary bus stands where police personnel will be deployed. Information will be conveyed through the public address system, a press release from the district administration said.

Normally, temporary bus stands function the city to ease traffic congestion in and around Central Bus Stand during major festival seasons such as Deepavali and Pongal. This will be the first instance when temporary bus stands have been made functional for election.