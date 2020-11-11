Temporary bus stands established

TIRUCHI

11 November 2020 20:22 IST

They would function up to November 17 at Mannarpuram roundabout and near the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation depot close to the Sona Mina theatre.

Temporary bus stands have been established at a couple of places in the city in view of the Deepavali festival with a view to reduce congestion.

The temporary bus stands which were inaugurated on Wednesday would function up to November 17 at Mannarpuram roundabout and near the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation depot close to the Sona Mina theatre.

Buses proceeding on the Thanjavur route from here would be operated from the temporary bus stand near the TNSTC depot close to the Sona Mina theatre, while those proceeding on the Pudukottai and Madurai routes from here would be operated from the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram roundabout.

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai-bound government buses from southern districts and those coming from the Pudukottai route via Tiruchi would halt at the temporary bus stand in Mannarpuram roundabout for passengers to alight and board and proceed on the national highway to Chennai.

A press release said there was no change in the route of buses proceeding to other destinations from here as they would run from the Central bus stand as usual. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has made arrangements for operation of circular buses from the Central bus stand to Mannarpuram temporary bus stand and back.

Police personnel would be deployed at the temporary bus stands and basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facilities would be provided by the Corporation.

Arrangements have also been made to make announcements through the public address system at the temporary bus stands.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) R. Vedarathinam inaugurated the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram on Wednesday in the presence of city police and State Transport Corporation officials.