Temporary bus stands established at Tiruchi for Deepavali festival

Temporary bus stands have been opened at three places in Tiruchi in connection with the forthcoming Deepavali festival.

The temporary bus stands will function at Mannarpuram service road, Ilupur Road and on Williams Road opposite Sona Mina Theatre in Cantonment area till October 26. The bus stands have been opened to ease congestion and for the benefit of travellers.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan inaugurated the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram service road on Friday. Buses proceeding on the Thanjavur route will be operated from the temporary bus stand on Williams Road. Buses proceeding on the Pudukottai route will be operated from the temporary bus stand at Ilupur Road, while buses proceeding on the Madurai route will be operated from the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram service road.

Chennai-bound State Transport Corporation buses from southern districts and those coming from Pudukottai route via Tiruchi will halt at Mannarpuram for passengers to alight and board. There is no change in route for buses proceeding to other destinations and will start as usual from the central bus stand here.

Arrangements have been made through the State Transport Corporation to operate circular buses from the central bus stand to the Mannarpuram temporary bus stand. Police personnel will be deployed at the temporary bus stands where basic facilities such as provision of drinking water, shelter and temporary toilet facilities have been made through the Tiruchi Corporation. Public address system has also been put in place to convey information time to time to the travellers, the release added.