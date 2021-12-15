New trustees to be appointed in temples

15 December 2021 20:57 IST

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that appointments to the post of trustees of temples would be completed within 2022.

Speaking to reporters here after visiting Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple at Vayalur, he said that the previous government had failed to establish Boards of Trustees in various temples across the State. The HR&CE had taken steps to appoint trustees in about 300 temples. A number of people had aspired for the honorary posts. The process of appointing trustees had been started. A committee had been appointed to study the applications. New trustees would be appointed based on merits of the applicants. The process would be completed by 2022.

To a question on the alleged discrimination against the priests of all castes appointed recently by the DMK government for performing pujas to the presiding deities at some of the leading temples, Mr. Sekarbabu said when a few such instances were brought to his knowledge he immediately intervened in the matter and ensured equal rights. There was no restriction on them performing poojas for the presiding deities.

He said the kumbabishegam of Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple at Vayalur should have been completed in 2018. But, the previous government had not taken steps to perform it as per the schedule. The temple was said to be 1,200 years old. A few ‘mandapams’ were in poor condition. Repair works will be carried out within 12 to 15 months. A technical committee would be constituted to study the stormwater drainage issue. A rest house for the devotees would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 95 lakh.

When asked whether the State Government would remove the boards kept at leading temples that disallow non-Hindus into the temples, he said the practice had been enforced in several temples for long. The question of removing the boards so as to allow the devotees of other faiths would have to be studied with the legal experts and the chief priests of the respective temples. A suitable decision would be taken on the issue after the consultation.

Later, accompanied by J. Kumaraguruparan, Commissioner, HR&CE, he visited various temples in the district including Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram and held a discussion with the officials on the ongoing development works.