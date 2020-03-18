Temples take precautionary steps

Tiruchi

18 March 2020 06:21 IST

Spraying of disinfectant was being done at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here as a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

The exercise at Srirangam temple is being done in association with the Tiruchi Corporation. Spraying of disinfectant was being done once in two hours inside the sprawling temple complex.

The temple staff were doing the work in the sannidhis, while a team of corporation workers were doing in the outer areas within the temple complex, said the shrine’s Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer P. Jayaraman adding that the exercise would continue.

At the Samayapuram Sri Mariamman temple spraying of disinfectant was being done every four hours daily, its Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer Ashok Kumar said. The spraying of disinfectant was being done engaging the private housekeeping staff engaged by the temple authorities.

The Samayapuram temple has also procured a fever gun to screen the devotees before entering the shrine, he further said.