Temples provide not just food for the soul

Free food being distributed for the homeless at the Srirangam temple in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple have come to the rescue of the homeless, poorer sections and migrant labourers stuck here due to the lock down by providing them with food every day.

Food was being prepared at the ‘Annadhana koodam’ at both temples and distributed to the needy, said senior Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials here.

Migrants labourers from Orissa and Chattisgarh who were working here and presently without work were being provided with food packets prepared at both the temples. The packets were also being distributed to the homeless and the poorer sections who used to have food daily at both temples regularly until the temples were kept out of bounds for public in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, said the officials.

Both temples have separate teams to cook food and distribute it in packets. At the Samayapuram temple, around 100 food packets were being distributed daily and the exercise would continue. Food packets were also being given to labourers who were involved in spraying disinfectants inside the shrine. Srirangam temple authorities said more than 200 packets were being distributed to the needy every day over the past few days.

