Temples out of bounds today

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar said that no public darshan would be allowed in leading temples in the district on Sunday to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, he said that it had been decided to close Sri Kalyana Ventramanaswamy Temple, Thanthonrimalai; Sri Pasupatheeswarar Temple, Karur; Sri Balasubramaniaswamy Temple, Vennaimalai; Sri Balasubramaniaswamy Temple, Palamalai; Mariamman Temple, Karur; Rathinagirishwarar Temple, Ayyarmalai; Kadambavaneswarar Temple, Kulithalai; Mahalakshmi Temple, Mettu Mahathanapuram; and Sellandiamman Temple, Karur for public darshan on Sunday on the occasion of Adi Amavasya. However, all regular pujas as per customs would be performed by the priests.

Mr. Shankar said that people should avoid visiting the banks of the Cauvery for pujas on Sunday.