Temples asked to go for BHOG certification

Major temples in the city have been asked to obtain BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to ensure hygiene and safety of ‘prasadam’ and other food items distributed to devotees.

An awareness meeting on obtaining the certification was hosted by the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration for administration representatives of the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, Thiruvanaikovil Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple and Woraiyur Vekkaliamman Temple here on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, R. Ramesh Babu, District Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, emphasised the need for the authorities to maintain hygiene in the kitchens and places where prasadam was distributed and annadhanam provided. The raw materials used for making prasadams should have manufacturing and expiry dates.

All temples providing prasadam and annadhanam should register themselves with the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration and obtain licences.

The temples should also subject themselves to audits by third party agencies approved by the FSSAI to get the BHOG certification and star ratings.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners of the HR&CE Department, cooks engaged in preparing prasadam and other food items in temples, supervisors and other officials, Dr. Ramesh Babu said in a press release.