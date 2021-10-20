‘Annabishekam’ performed

The 13-feet high Sivalingam of Sri Brahadeeswarar (Peruvudaiyar) Temple here was covered with cooked rice on Wednesday as part of the annabishekam ritual.

According to the Saivaite tradition, the idol of Lord Shiva installed at temples will be anointed with a specific product on every full moon day. So, the ‘Siva lingam’ will be covered with cooked rice. Around 750 kg of rice and 600 kg of vegetables and sweets were used to decorate the Sivalingam at the Big Temple.

Meanwhile, the Sivalingam at the Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram was adorned with ‘anna alangaram’ instead of the usual annabishekam, which is performed to the Sivalingam with hundred kg of cooked rice right from the morning to evening at the temple.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had announced that the event would be celebrated as ‘anna alangara’ festival instead of annabishekam in view of the pandemic situation.

After maha abishekam and deeparadhana in the noon, the Sivalingam was adorned with cooked rice in the afternoon. A large number of devotees thronged the temple on the occasion.