‘Make online bookings to visit temple’

Arrangement for Vaikunda Ekadasi fest

Devotees visiting Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple during the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival, to be held from December 14 to January 4, would have to make advance bookings online. The important event of opening of Paramapadavasal will be held on December 25.

Online bookings have to be made both for free and paid darshan (₹250 per head) at the temple from December 15 to January 4 through the website, www.srirangam.org

The announcement comes in the wake of the decisions taken at a recent consultative meeting held under the chairmanship of Collector S.Sivarasu to discuss the arrangements to be made for the festival, especially in view of the pandemic situation, a press release said.

Devotees have to arrive half an hour prior to the reserved scheduled time of darshan. The devotees should strictly maintain physical distance and wear masks. Public darshan would not be allowed during Namperumal purappadu, Arayar seva and Ekanda Veena on the festival days and Vedupari scheduled on January 1 and Nammazhvar Moksham on January 4.

The events would be telecast through the YouTube channel, Srirangam Temple, and local TV networks. Food packets would be distributed during the annadhanam programme at the temple. A fire tender would be stationed inside the temple. Temporary as well as a few mobile toilets would be set up.