Temple staff receive relief

THANJAVUR

29 May 2021 19:17 IST

The Mantralaya Raghavendra Swami Seva Sangam, Kumbakonam, has embarked upon a project of distributing ₹1,000 worth of COVID-19 relief sponsored by Infosys to families of temple staff residing in and around Kumbakonam.

Launching the distribution in Kumbakonam on Saturday, Raghavendra Mutt, Kumbakonam branch manager, Umerji Madhavan and coordinator Vishnu Balaji said the relief package consisting of rice, cooking oil and other edibles would be distributed to the Bhattacharyars, Sivacharyars and other staff serving in the temples in and around Kumbakonam. To begin with 200 families of different temple staff received the assistance on Saturday.

