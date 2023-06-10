Temple sealed over denial of entry to Dalits in Karur district

June 10, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - KARUR

Traffic was disrupted between Thogamalai and Palayam for most part of the day on Friday as residents of Veeranampatti near Kulithalai blocked the road after a temple was sealed.

The protesters, most of them belonging to intermediate castes, were up against the decision of Revenue Department officials to seal the Kaliamman Temple at Veeranampatti, where a clash broke out on Wednesday over the denial of permission to the Dalits to offer prayers at the temple. More than 300 persons, including women, took part in the protest.

The protest that began in the early morning continued till late in the evening. Though officials held several rounds of talks with the protesters, they refused to give up the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security was tightened in and around Veeranampatti, where a surcharged atmosphere had prevailed since the start of the temple festival on Tuesday. Alleging discrimination by caste Hindus, Dalits said they had been denied entry to the temple for long. They were not allowed to offer prayer during the festival time too.

A Dalit was forced to leave the temple when he tried to enter it on Wednesday. This prompted the Dalits to stage a protest. To counter this, the caste Hindus squatted around the temple. Since both sides refused to relent, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Kulithalai sealed the temple on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.