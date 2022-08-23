Temple priest murdered

ADVERTISEMENT

A 50-year-old temple priest was murdered allegedly by his close relative at Panthuvakottai village in Alangudi sub division in the district in the early hours on Tuesday.

The victim, C. Ganesan, was a priest at Selliamman temple in Panthuvakottai. Police detained S. Sasikumar, 32, son of the victim’s elder brother, residing at the same village in connection with the murder.

Police sources said a petty issue between a relative of the priest and Sasikumar eventually ended up in the murder. Problem arose between Ganesan’s relative K. Karmegam, also residing at the same village, and Sasikumar on Monday night after Karmegam wanted to screen a movie at the temple apparently in connection with the temple festival. Sasikumar, who was said to have been in an inebriated condition, allegedly told Karmegam that he had no connection with the temple leading to problems between them.

Karmegam went home and returned armed with a sharp weapon allegedly to attack Sasikumar, who snatched it from him. Apparently irked over Ganesan’s support for Karmegam during the wordy duel, Sasikumar later allegedly attacked the temple priest killing him on the spot. Regunathapuram police are investigating the case.