Temple like structure built on the premises of Thanthoni Panchayat Union office removed

The structure which was built apparently to place a Vinayaga idol, on the premises of Thanthoni Panchayat Union office here, was removed on Thursday night after a few forums raised objection to it.

According to sources, upon noticing a temple like structure at the Panchayat Union Office, forums and parties such as Dravidar Kazhagan, Samaniya Makkal Katchi and a few others opposed it. They said that construction of temples should not be allowed on the premises of the Government office. They also sent petitions to the senior officials of the district. Following this, the temple structure was demolished.