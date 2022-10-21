Temple lands in Pattukottai recovered from encroachers

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has retrieved lands belonging to three temples coming under its supervision, in an “amiable manner” from the encroachers in Thanjavur district. Around 18 acres of land belonging to three temples in Poovaanam and Pukkarambai villages in Pattukottai taluk remained encroached for several years. Recently, the HR and CE department officials entered into a dialogue with the encroachers and retrieved the lands.