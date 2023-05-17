HamberMenu
Temple lands identified and rights established

May 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Persons who were hitherto in possession of around 148 acres of land belonging to Sri Suththarathineswarar temple at Surakottai in Thanjavur district handed over the lands to the temple recently.

According to sources, the lands falling under 39 different survey numbers were “found to be” in possession of different persons for several decades and the temple authorities entered into a dialogue with them to get back possession of the lands in favour of the temple deity.

After nine-month-long deliberations, those who were in possession of the temple lands, including a piece of ‘temple poromboke’ land, agreed to relegate the possession in favour of the temple which comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.

A billboard announcing the reclaiming of the lands in favour of the temple was put up near the temple at Surakottai recently, sources said.

