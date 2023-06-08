Temple land recovered

June 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department have recovered and taken possession of a prime property, which belonged to the Kayarohona Swamy-Neelayadhakshiamman Temple in Nagapattinam. The property is valued at 38 crore. The land, measuring, 1.63 lakh square feet, was rented to a private school. However, the tenant had failed to pay the rent for a long time. Following this, HR&CE officials took steps to recover the property, according to an official press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.