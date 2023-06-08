HamberMenu
Temple land recovered

June 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department have recovered and taken possession of a prime property, which belonged to the Kayarohona Swamy-Neelayadhakshiamman Temple in Nagapattinam. The property is valued at 38 crore. The land, measuring, 1.63 lakh square feet, was rented to a private school. However, the tenant had failed to pay the rent for a long time. Following this, HR&CE officials took steps to recover the property, according to an official press release.

