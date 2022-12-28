Temple land lessees seek banning of Revenue Courts

December 28, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Lessee farmers of temple lands in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday called for a ban on Revenue Courts, criticising what they described as the snatching of the leased lands by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department

At a conference organised by the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, Tamil Nadu, at Mannargudi to discuss the issue of eviction of lessee farmers and other tenants from the lands belonging to the temples and other charities supervised by the department, the Committee president, P.R.Pandian claimed that right of lessees to posses and enjoy the leased lands were being snatched away by the Department in the name of ‘judiciary’.

Addressing the media after the conference, Mr. Pandian said the Department’s activities had rendered the farmers who have taken lands on lease for agriculture purpose and the tenants of house sites/buildings owned by the temples/charities as refugees on their own land, while calling upon the government to ban the Revenue Courts.

Demanding a tripartite meeting of lessees, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and the Revenue Department to arrive at the lease amount/rent afresh, Mr. Pandian demanded that the temple/charitable institution’s properties be classified as urban or rural holdings for arriving at the lease/ rental rates.

Exhorting the State government to take a policy decision on this issue in order to bring the existing lease/rental agreement cases to a close, he said the farmers and other tenants would be forced to organise protests, including besieging of the Secretariat, during the forthcoming Assembly Session if the State government fails to respond positively.