Temple land lease agreement terminated

THANJAVUR

24 November 2021 19:15 IST

The District Revenue Court has terminated the lease agreements with respect to the agricultural lands owned by Sri Vedhapureeswarar Temple at Thiruvedikudi in Maanankorai village recently.

Cultivable land to an extent of one acre and 56 cents under two survey numbers pertaining to Maanankorai village had been leased out to cultivators. However, the lessees failed to honour the agreement for around 35 years and the dues of over ₹9 lakh remained unpaid till 2017 when the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department initiated legal proceedings at the District Revenue Court.

After hearing the case, the Revenue Court passed orders for eviction of lessees in 2020 and after following the due processes the temple authorities reclaimed the lands in the presence of Revenue officials on November 24, sources said.