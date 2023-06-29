June 29, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR

About 226.54 acres of land belonging to the Punnainallur Mariamman Temple functioning under the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam has been given on lease following an auction held recently, yielding a revenue of ₹ 19.86 lakh to the temple.

According to an official press release from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, 237.47 acres of wet and dry land in Arulmozhipettai village had been given on leased to a cooperative society. However, the society had turned inactive, leading to a huge loss of revenue to the temple. Following this, the temple administration took steps to take possession of the land through court proceedings so that it could be given on lease again.

But a group of 10 persons had filed a petition against the conduct of the auction in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. However, the court had directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, to ensure that the auction was held. Following this, the auction was held on June 23, 26 and 27 and 226.54 acres of the temple land were given on lease. Development works would be taken up at the temple utilising the revenue, the release added.

