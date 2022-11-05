Temple ‘hundiyal’ lifted and abandoned on school premises

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
November 05, 2022 19:02 IST

Thanjavur East police are investigating the incident of the lifting of a temple ‘hundiyal’ by some miscreants at Palliagraharam on Saturday. The stolen ‘hundiyal’ was later found discarded on the premises of a nearby school. According to police, the theft came to light on Saturday morning when Sri Mangala Vinayagar Temple on Palliagraharam North Street was opened for ‘pujas.’ Incidentally, a month ago the same ‘hundiyal’ was targeted by thieves who had looted the offerings made by devotees by breaking open the ‘hundiyal.’

