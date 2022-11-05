Tiruchirapalli

Temple ‘hundiyal’ lifted and abandoned on school premises

Thanjavur East police are investigating the incident of the lifting of a temple ‘hundiyal’ by some miscreants at Palliagraharam on Saturday. The stolen ‘hundiyal’ was later found discarded on the premises of a nearby school. According to police, the theft came to light on Saturday morning when Sri Mangala Vinayagar Temple on Palliagraharam North Street was opened for ‘pujas.’ Incidentally, a month ago the same ‘hundiyal’ was targeted by thieves who had looted the offerings made by devotees by breaking open the ‘hundiyal.’


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2022 7:04:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/temple-hundiyal-lifted-and-abandoned-on-school-premises/article66100059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY