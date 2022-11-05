Thanjavur East police are investigating the incident of the lifting of a temple ‘hundiyal’ by some miscreants at Palliagraharam on Saturday. The stolen ‘hundiyal’ was later found discarded on the premises of a nearby school. According to police, the theft came to light on Saturday morning when Sri Mangala Vinayagar Temple on Palliagraharam North Street was opened for ‘pujas.’ Incidentally, a month ago the same ‘hundiyal’ was targeted by thieves who had looted the offerings made by devotees by breaking open the ‘hundiyal.’
Temple ‘hundiyal’ lifted and abandoned on school premises
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.