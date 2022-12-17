Temple executive officer booked for stealing gold coins while counting hundial collection in Tiruchi

December 17, 2022 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Samayapuram police in Tiruchi on Friday registered a case against K. Vetrivel (32), Executive Officer of the Erumbeeswarar Temple in Tiruverumbur, for stealing gold coins while counting the hundial collection at the Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram.

According to sources, he was among the group of officials and employees of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) drafted for the counting of the hundial collection at Sri Mariamman Temple on Thursday. While the counting of gold coins was taken up, Vetrivel was said to have concealed some gold coins in the pocket of his trousers. A fellow officer, upon noticing his suspicious activities, alerted the other counting officials.

Vetrivel was subsequently frisked by a team. During the search they recovered 30 grams of gold coins. Based on a complaint, the Samayapuram police have registered a case against Vetrivel, who is said to have been absconding.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of HR&CE, Tiruchi region, has placed Vetrivel under suspension pending a departmental inquiry.