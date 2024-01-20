ADVERTISEMENT

Temple elephant plays a tune for Modi

January 20, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes blessings from Andal, the temple elephant of Srirangam, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Rangathaswamy Temple elephant, Andal, held the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple on Saturday by playing the mouth organ.

Mr. Modi took blessings from the 44-year-old temple elephant, who welcomed him by playing the mouth organ. The Prime Minister enjoyed the warm gesture of the elephant, stroked her trunk and offered fruits to her.

The smart elephant is known for her excellent communication skills with her mahout Rajesh. She is in the Srirangam temple service for over 38 years and knows what her duty is through the day. She is closely associated with Mr. Rajesh, who is a third generation mahout, and can often be seen responding to his questions with nods.

