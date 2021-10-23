Temple consecration to be webcast today

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has made arrangements for the webcast of the consecration of Naganathaswamy Temple at Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam on Sunday.

The devotees can witness the ‘kumbhabishegam’ related events which start at around 6 a.m. and the main consecration event slated around 10 a.m. through www.hrce.tn.gov.in / www.thirunageswaramraghutemple.org They can also witness the events through YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/templelivestream on October 24, according to temple sources.

It has also been planned to webcast the ‘thirukkalyanam’ festival to be held on Sunday night in connection with the ‘maha kumbhabishegam.’

Renovation and repair works have been taken up at a cost of ₹5 crore at the temple which is being consecrated after a gap 16 years. The consecration-related rituals were being performed by around 250 ‘sivacharyars’ in 108 ‘homa kundams’ at the ‘yaga salai’ and 40 ‘oduvars’ recited `thevaram’ during the ‘yaga salai’ events that began on the evening of October 18.