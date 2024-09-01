GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telugu community demands a linguistic minorities commission, action against Seeman

Published - September 01, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Telugu Community Organisations and Tamil Nadu Naidu United Federation have raised demands for establishing Linguistic Minorities Commission and legal action against Seeman, chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, for alleged divisive remarks against linguistic minorities.

Federation general secretary V. Anantharaman, at a press conference, called for a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu to ensure proportional reservation and employment opportunities. He urged the State government to implement the Centre’s reservation for economically weaker sections.

The Telugu representatives accused the state of neglecting linguistic minorities, citing obstacles created by tahsildars in issuing Telugu linguistic minority certificates because of inadequate guidance from the government.

Despite earlier assurances from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to include Telugu and other language representatives in the minorities commission, the community feels ignored. The leaders demanded the commission be split into separate entities for linguistic and religious minorities and warned of protests at the homes of Telugu-speaking MLAs if their demands remain unaddressed.

