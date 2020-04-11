TIRUCHI

Pet lovers of Tiruchi can make use of the 24/7 telemedicine service for pets launched by Sanchu Animal Hospital.

Real-time ‘video consultation’ would be offered by specialised veterinarians through the service. The service will be available on the popular digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Hangout, etc. and the pet owners can visit: telemed.sanchuanimalhospital.com or call 94452 60101 to avail the service.

“I am confident that our telemedicine service launch marks the next chapter in the future of pet care,” C.K.Ranganathan, founder of the hospital said in a press release.

Functioning of grovery shops

PUDUKOTTAI

As part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel corona virus, the Pudukottai district administration has announced that grocery shops in the district will henceforth function only on three days a week.

Collector P.Uma Maheswari, in a press release, said that the shops would function only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those who violate the regulation would face penal action, she said.