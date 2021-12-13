Tiruchirapalli

Telangana CM offers prayers at Srirangam

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday offered prayers at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, on the eve of the opening of the Paramapadavasal, the highlight of the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at the temple.

Mr. Rao, along with his family members, arrived at the temple in the afternoon and worshipped at various sannidhis, which has been decked up for the festival. On the 10th day of the festival on Monday, the Lord in Mohini Alankaram was a major attraction for devotees.

Mr. Rao flew down here from Hyderabad and later left for Chennai. He was received on arrival at the Tiruchi airport by Collector S. Sivarasu and other senior officials.


