Teenager’s body fished out from Grand Anaicut Canal

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
August 26, 2022 18:52 IST

The Fire Service personnel fished out the body of Thamaraiselvan (18) of Iruppali hamlet near Edappadi in Salem district, from the Grand Anaicut Canal on Friday morning.

According to police, the boy was washed away when he was taking bath near the Big Temple with his friend, Dineshkumar (18) of Jalagandapuram of Salem on Thursday.

On receiving the information, Fire Service personnel rushed in and searched the canal in a bid to rescue Thamaraiselvan but it was in vain. On Friday morning, local people noticed a body floating in the canal near Vandikara Street area and informed the Fire Service and police personnel.

Subsequently, the body was fished out of the canal and sent for postmortem at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The deceased was on his way to Tiruvarur to attend a State-wide conference organised by a left-wing youth association when he and his friend had stopped to take bath in the river, the police said.

