Teenagers arrested

The Nachiyarkovil police have arrested two teenagers for `preparing country bombs.’

The boys, both aged 17 years, who were residents of a locality on the eastern outskirts of Kumbakonam town, had made the country bomb using the explosive materials they had collected from the unused crackers at their houses.

They had recorded the process in a mobile phone and posted the video on social media recently. As the video went viral, the Nachiyarkovil police traced the two and arrested them on Monday.