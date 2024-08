A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of three men at Geethapuram on Friday.

Ranjith Kumar, 18, was stabbed to death when he was visiting his extended family at Srirangam. The accused, Naveen Kumar, 23, Vijay, 23, and Suresh, 24, picked a quarrel with Ranjith Kumar when he visited the Cauvery at Geethapuram and allegedly attacked him in an inebriated condition.

The police have arrested the three accused and are investigating.