Teenager killed, two others injured as private bus hits scooter in Pudukottai

February 25, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 17-year-old boy died and two other boys of the same age were injured after a private bus hit the scooter on which the three were riding triples at Thirugokarnam here on Saturday night.

The police identified the deceased as R. Balamurugan, 17, who was a pillion rider on the scooter that was driven by S. Sabarishwaran, 17. Another boy identified as M. Kannan, 17, was also riding pillion on the same scooter.

The police said the three boys were proceeding on the scooter from Balan Nagar to Thilagar Thidal when the private bus came in a rash and negligent manner and rammed the rear side of the scooter. In the impact of the collision, the boys were thrown out of their vehicle and Balamurugan was killed on the spot. Sabarishwaran and Kannan sustained injuries. The bus driver, N. Kailasam, has been named as the accused. The Thirugokarnam police have registered a case.

