Teenager found dead at abandoned government building

Tiruvarur Taluk police have seized the body of a teenage boy found at an abandoned government building near the Collectors’ Camp Office here on Saturday.

The police said they received information that a bad odour was emanating from the building in the morning. When they entered the building they found the body of the boy in a decomposed condition. They sent the body to the mortuary at Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased was K. Dheepan, 19, of B. Kilanoor near Ullundurpet in Kallakuruchi district. He arrived at Tiruvarur in search of employment since he had completed an ITI course. On November 8, he called his family over phone and informed them that he would be returning home since he failed to get a job at Tiruvarur.

However, he did not reach home. Subsequently, Dheepan’s family lodged a complaint with Tiruvarur Taluk Police.