Teenager arrested for damaging Ambedkar’s statue at Vengalam

Published - November 11, 2024 08:32 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Perambalur district police arrested an 18-year-old youth on the charge of damaging a statue of Ambedkar at Vengalam in the district on Sunday. The Arumbavur police had registered a case on a complaint preferred by the Village Administrative Officer of Vengalam after the local people informed him that the statue had been damaged. 

A special police team was constituted on the instruction of Perambalur Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera to probe the case. The team conducted inquiries and analysed the footage generated by surveillance cameras and arrested the youth belonging to the same village on the charge of indulging in this offence. He was produced before the Court and remanded in judicial custody on Monday, a police press release said. 

