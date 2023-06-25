ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager arrested for assaulting and threatening schoolteacher

June 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 An 18-year-old boy was arrested in Perambalur on Saturday on the charge of assaulting his former teacher and threatening the latter with a knife. 

The schoolteacher identified as D. Vanchinathan (41) of Tiruchi and working in a private school at Elambalur near Perambalur was waiting at the bus stop when the incident occurred. 

Police said the teenager, a former class X student of Vanchinathan, questioned the teacher as why he had hit him when he studied under him.

Acting on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police, a case was booked against the teenager who was arrested and lodged in the Sub Jail at Perambalur, a police press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US