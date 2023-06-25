Teenager arrested for assaulting and threatening schoolteacher

June 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

An 18-year-old boy was arrested in Perambalur on Saturday on the charge of assaulting his former teacher and threatening the latter with a knife.

The schoolteacher identified as D. Vanchinathan (41) of Tiruchi and working in a private school at Elambalur near Perambalur was waiting at the bus stop when the incident occurred.

Police said the teenager, a former class X student of Vanchinathan, questioned the teacher as why he had hit him when he studied under him.

Acting on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police, a case was booked against the teenager who was arrested and lodged in the Sub Jail at Perambalur, a police press release said.