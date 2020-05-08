Teenage girl found dead

TIRUVARUR
A 17-year-old girl of Magizhancheri under Nannilam police station limit was found dead in an agriculture field with wounds on her body on Friday morning.
According to police sources, the girl used to stay with her grandmother, residing in the same village, at night. As usual, she left her home on Thursday night stating that she was going to her grandmother’s house for stay.
However, the villagers found her lying dead at an agriculture field near her grandmother’s house on Friday morning and informed the Nannilam police.
Subsequently, her body was sent for postmortem at the Thiruvarur Government Medical College hospital. The Nannilam police who have registered a case said that the girl was waiting for the results of the Plus Two examinations held in March.
