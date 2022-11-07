Teenage fisherman falls into sea off Nagapttinam coast, missing

The 17-year-old had gone fishing with his father on Sunday but fell in when their boat capsized; search operations are on to find him

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 07, 2022 16:20 IST

A 17-year-old youth who set sail on board a fibre boat for fishing from Akkaraipettai harbour in Nagapattinam district, has been reported missing after he fell into the sea on Sunday.

Coastal Security Group sources said the teenager, identified as R. Rajapandian of Akkaraipettai and his father Rajendran ventured into the sea for fishing on Sunday morning.  They were returning to the shore when the boat, while entering the mouth of the harbour, capsized at around 11.30 a.m. apparently due to heavy waves at that time.

Rajendran was rescued by fishermen while Rajapandian has been reported missing. Search operations have been underway from Sunday afternoon by the Coastal Security Group, the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy personnel with help from local fishermen to trace the missing youth, the sources added.

